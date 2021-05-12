Closed since 2016, this Columbus doughnut shop is making a comeback at new location

Veri Best Donuts in Columbus, Georgia, will reopen its doors in downtown Columbus. The shop announced the new location May 12, 2021. Veri Best Donuts Facebook Page

A slice of Columbus food culture is making its return.

Veri Best Donuts, which closed in 2016, is reopening in downtown Columbus at 1115 Broadway, next to Crowne Hookah Restaurant & Lounge. The shop originally opened in 1954.

“I want to keep everything the way Veri Best has always kept everything,” co-owner Kristen Granberry said in an announcement video posted to the shop’s Facebook page. “They did bottled drinks, and they did cartons of milk, and they did O.J. and our coffee.”

Granberry says the shop will open “as soon as possible” in the video.

The doughnut shop was a staple of morning breakfasts for residents through the years, with some of its fans calling it the best tasting treats in the city. It was previously located at 4231 Macon Road, in Fountain Park shopping center, across from the spot where it had operated for years as Veri Best Donut Co.

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to Granberry for comment. This story will be updated when more information is available.