Aemetis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47 million.

Aemetis shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sixteenfold in the last 12 months.