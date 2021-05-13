Need gas in Columbus? Here are 5 tools to help your search

Colonial Pipeline restarted operations on the nation’s largest fuel pipeline Wednesday evening after a cyberattack shut down the line, leading motorists to jam gas stations throughout the Southeastern United States.

The company said it would take several days for the supply chain to return to normal. What does that mean for Columbus residents looking to put some gas in their tanks? Where’s the best place to get fuel?

Here are five apps and tools that can help you with your search.

GasBuddy

GasBuddy provides users information on local stations, their prices and what types of gas are still available. You can visit their website or download their app.

Enter your city or zip code to find stations near you. You can filter your search by station brand, fuel type, accepted pay method and the last time prices were updated on the website.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru, owned by Yellow Pages, works similar to GasBuddy. You’ll find cheap prices near you, and the app’s “Best Nearby” feature saves you time hunting for the best deal.

The app also provides the prices of all grades and the last price update time. You can even compare gas prices near your home and at work to save a few extra cents.

Waze

Waze, the popular navigation app run by Google, can help you find cheap gas, too. Tap the search bar and hit the fuel pump icon to find stations nearby.

The app updates prices and shows when stations are open and closed. However, it doesn’t show if gas is available or unavailable.

GEICO

You don’t have to be a GEICO customer to enjoy the insurer’s gas finder tool. Enter your address and find stations within 25 miles. The tool shows stations within the selected radius, the price of each gas type and the status of its availability.

Autoblog

Autoblog’s tool is for folks looking for something simple. Search by your city, state or zip code and choose your desired fuel type.

You can sort results by distance or price, but the online tool doesn’t track availability.

As of May 13, the average price for regular gas in Georgia is $2.985, up about 3 cents from yesterday’s $2.951, according to AAA.