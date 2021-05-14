A new ‘mom and pop’ chicken wing restaurant is coming to Columbus this summer

A new chicken wing restaurant is coming to Columbus, GA. Wing Master will open in June 2021 at the former Hartz Chicken location.

Signage was recently installed at Wing Master, 5390 Veterans Parkway, where a Hartz Chicken used to operate.

Jacky and Annie Zheng, who also own C Town Wings on 3473 North Lumpkin Road, are the owners. The new restaurant is expected to open early-to-mid June, according to their son, John Zheng.

“Most of our dishes are pretty affordable,” Zheng told the Ledger-Enquirer. “We want to bring affordable, good quality, fresh food and expand it throughout the city.”

The menu will consist of 15-20 wing flavors, Zheng said.

“Any type of flavor profile you can imagine, we probably have it here,” Zheng said.

The restaurant also has a “killer Philly sub,” he said. Each item will be cooked fresh to order.

The family also owns locations in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama, but Zheng said they still hold true to a local business mindset.

“My parents, they pretty much immigrated here from China when they were 20 years old,” he said. “Not knowing a single word of English. They built up what they currently have from scratch, from absolutely nothing.

“I think that type of perseverance and living the American dream, as people would say, but they still have that mom-and-pop philosophy — caring more about the customer and about the people around them, rather than just the profit.”