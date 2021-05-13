Marchex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $13 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $1.36.