Gencor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

Gencor shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 4% in the last 12 months.