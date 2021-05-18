ExOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The ExOne Co. (XONE) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The 3-D printer company posted revenue of $13 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.2 million.

ExOne shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.36, more than doubling in the last 12 months.