Alabama company gets $17M Air Force cargo pallet contract

The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ala.

An Alabama company has won a $17.4 million contract to make all-aluminum pallets for military cargo planes.

Wolverine Tube Inc., of Decatur, was among five competitors for the Air Force contract, according to a list of Pentagon contracts approved Tuesday.

The pallets were designed to replace those made with aluminum glued to a balsa wood core, according to the Defense Logistics Agency.

The work in Decatur is expected to be completed Nov. 18, 2022.

