Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.56.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $343.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $333.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $339.4 million, or $8.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

Eagle Materials shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.