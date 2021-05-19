Devils hire Meghan Duggan as manager of player development

Former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan was named manager of player development for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, the latest prominent women's player to join an NHL team's front office.

The Devils said Duggan will work with assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon in a variety of roles in the hockey operations department. Duggan expects “to do a lot of different things in hockey ops and also get on the ice to help with skills training."

Duggan joins former U.S. teammates Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in NHL coaching or management jobs. Coyne Schofield joined Chicago in November as player development coach, Granato is a pro scout for Seattle and Goyette this week joined Toronto as director of player development when Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director in that department.

Duggan captained the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, ending a drought that dated to 2002. She recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform before retiring in October.

