Triumph Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $466.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $450.9 million, or $8.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

Triumph Group shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.