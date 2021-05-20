Palo Alto: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Thursday reported a loss of $145.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.42 to $1.44. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.16 billion.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.97 to $5.99 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.21 billion.

Palo Alto shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $343.02, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.