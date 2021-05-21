Deckers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $33.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of $1.18.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $561.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $382.6 million, or $13.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $14.05 to $14.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $3 billion.

Deckers shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $311.22, a rise of 92% in the last 12 months.