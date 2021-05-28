HP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HP Inc. (HPQ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $15.88 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

HP shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%.