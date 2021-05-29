Mississippi shipyard has $302M contract; options to $724M

A Mississippi shipyard has a $302 million contract for amphibious and dock landing ships, with options that could more than double the total.

The Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday says the Huntington Ingalls Inc. shipyard in Pascagoula is expected to complete the work by May 2028, according to the Pentagon's list of contracts signed Friday.

The shipyard was one of two bidders to build amphibious transport dock ships, amphibious assault ships, dock landing ships and an amphibious command ship.

Options could bring the contract’s total value to more than $724 million, the brief statement said.