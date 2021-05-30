Freedom Project aims to teach young leaders in Mississippi

A summer program in Mississippi will teach middle school students about Freedom Summer of 1964, when civil rights workers came to the state to challenge segregation and register Black voters.

The Meridian Freedom Project is sponsoring the program for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, with activities that started Friday and end July 2. The nonprofit organization opened in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing leaders while exposing them to new experiences, the Meridian Star reported.

“We want them to leave this program knowing they can become leaders," executive director Adrian Cross said.

Students from Harvard University, Millsaps College and Meridian Community College will serve as interns during the program, she said.

After classes end in Meridian, the sixth and seventh graders will travel to Alabama while the older students will travel to Jackson and Memphis, Cross said. The trips will focus on the civil rights movement. Students will then spend a week at Mississippi State University, to learn about the college experience.

Cross hopes the students, known as freedom fellows, gain valuable skills.

“We want them to be prepared when they return to school in the fall,” she said