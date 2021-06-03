Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspections? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during May 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Frank’s Alley at 1246 Broadway

Taco Bell at 7150 Beaver Run

Foxy Lady Lounge at 3023 Victory Dr.

Your Pie at 5592 Whitesville Rd.

Hooters at 2650 Adams Farm Dr.

Thai House at 5592 Whitesville Rd.

Sally Ann’s Kitchen at 1820 Midtown Dr.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 1635 Whittlesey Rd.

Uptown Nutrition at 11 W. 11th St.

Sydney’s on First at 1214 1st Ave.

Arby’s at 1503 Veterans Pkwy.

Twist Skillit at 1415 10th Ave.

The Food Mill at 3718 2nd Ave.

Chick-Fil-A at Peachtree Mall, 3131 Manchester Expy.

King Claw at 1591 Bradley Park Dr.

Other scores

Bojangles at 3264 Victory Dr. received a score of 78 on May 6. The inspector, Victoria Matthews, observed a fried chicken patty and country fried steak being held at too low of a temperature — below 135 degrees.

Matthews noted one employee returning from the dish area to the biscuit prep area with gloved hands that were dripping with water. When the employee was asked what task they were returning from, they stated that they’d just rinsed their hands with water, the inspection report reads. The employee stated that they had not removed their gloves to rinse their hands.

The Legends, a bar and grill at 5762 Milgen Rd., received a score of 83 on May 18. The inspector, Sharonica Williams, observed black residue located on the chute of the ice machine.

Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, Williams noted in the inspection report. The ice machine was placed on a two-week cleaning schedule and the incident in question was to be corrected “in 72 hours,” Williams noted.

Williams also observed expired sanitizing solution in the dish washing machine, meaning it did not have the ability to properly sanitize dishes after wash and rinse. The employees changed the chemical sanitizing solution, Williams noted.

Kim’s Hot Wing Express at 3366 Buena Vista Rd. received a score of 82 on May 11. The inspector, Elizabeth Hays-Morrison, observed the facility lacking an employee health policy.

Hays-Morrison also observed raw temperature control for safety foods (beef and fish) stored directly above ready-to-eat food. According to the report, food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from cooked ready-to-eat food. Foods must also be arranged to prevent cross-contamination.

This was a repeat offense, the inspection report reads.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.