Splunk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $471 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $2.89. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 91 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $502.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $570 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $563.1 million.

Splunk shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $123.66, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.