Replica of ship sailed by Columbus to dock in Wilmington

A replica of the ship sailed by Christopher Columbus in 1492 will dock in Wilmington starting next week.

The Star News reports that the Nao Santa Maria is coming to Wilmington from June 10-13 and will be open for self-guided tours.

Crew members at each level can answer questions and discuss their experiences traveling from port to port on the “floating museum.”

The experience is an educational opportunity for all ages covering “one of the most important historic landmarks in the discovery of America,” Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust President Stephanie Fornes said. The trust brought the replica ship to Wilmington.

The ship’s fiberglass and wood construction was completed in 2017 and it has sailed to more than 30 ports, commemorating the history of the Santa Maria, according to its website.