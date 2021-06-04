CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $85 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $302.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $318.3 million to $324.4 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 41 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion.

CrowdStrike shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $215.51, more than doubling in the last 12 months.