Quanex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $270.4 million in the period.

Quanex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

Quanex shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.11, a rise of 90% in the last 12 months.