Century Aluminum expanding South Carolina smelter operations

A company that heralds itself as the largest primary aluminum producer in the U.S. is expanding its South Carolina operations, announcing 100 new jobs at a smelter in Moncks Corner, less than a year after saying it could possibly shutdown over an electric rates dispute.

Dignitaries including Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn were on hand for Thursday's ceremonial restart at Century Aluminum, a Chicago-based company that operates its Mt. Holly smelter in Berkeley County.

Also Thursday, Century officials announced a $60 million capital investment, money they said would allow the company to fill 100 new jobs at the Mt. Holly facility, bringing the total employed there to over 400.

Last fall, Century had said it could shutter the final potline at Mt. Holly — a series of electrolytic cells in which aluminum is made — by the end of that year if state-owned Santee Cooper didn't lower its electric rates. Santee Cooper's 2015 refusal to cut rates resulted in the closure of the site's other pot line.

But in December, Santee Cooper agreed to extend its deal with Century and, in March, the companies announced they had finalized a new, three-year contract, keeping rates steady through at least 2023.

According to Century, its Mt. Holly smelter is the newest and most efficient in the U.S., producing aluminum used in the automotive and aerospace industries, among others.

Century operates two other U.S. smelters, both located in Kentucky.