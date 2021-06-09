Campbell Plant layoffs will soon start as Columbus facility prepares to close

Hundreds of workers are scheduled to be laid off as Campbell Soup Company closes its manufacturing facility in Columbus.

According to Georgia Department of Labor’s business layoff and closure listing, 294 Snyder’s-Lance employees in Muscogee County are scheduled to be laid off in phases, beginning next month.

The first phase is projected to begin in early July, according to Campbell Snacks Vice President of Communications Michelle Reardon. In this phase, between 40 and 50 employees will leave due to the shutdown of certain manufacturing lines, Reardon told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Separations will take place in phases through the plant’s closing next year, she said.

The company announced in January plans to close its Columbus operation, known formerly as Tom’s Foods, by spring 2022. The plant employs 326 individuals in the production of candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and bars.

All roles will be impacted as the company works to shut down operations, Reardon told the Ledger-Enquirer in January. Employees will receive severance or separation benefits, career counseling and transition support.

Reasons for closing

The closure comes after a “careful review of the Snacks division’s manufacturing operations,” according to a company release.

The age of the plant and the reduced consumer demand for “non-core products” made in Columbus were key factors in deciding to close the plant, according to the company.

Campbell will eliminate the production of certain products, like Lance Boston Old Style Candied Peanuts, Reardon told the Ledger-Enquirer. It will move production of others to different locations.

Campbell will also will shift production of its higher demand Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks across the division’s manufacturing network.

Founded in 1927 by Tom Huston, the Columbus plant had several ownership changes throughout its history. Tom’s Foods was acquired by Snyder’s-Lance in 2005, and the latter was acquired by Campbell in 2018.