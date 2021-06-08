American Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.1 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $111.4 million.

American Software shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.33, a fall of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.