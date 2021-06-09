Starbucks to open a new location in Columbus. Here are the details.

This Starbucks on Bradley Park Drive is one of a handful already in the Columbus market. tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

Fans of national coffee chain Starbucks are getting a new location in Columbus to satisfy their espresso or frappuccino fix.

The Seattle-based company is opening a new shop in the midtown area of Columbus, at Midtown Shopping Center, according to a Facebook announcement from MidTown Columbus. It’ll be built where the former CB&T building is located, 3172 Macon Road.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for information on the new location’s timeline for opening to customers.

Starbucks has several locations in the Columbus market, including on Manchester Expressway, Bradley Park Drive and Veterans Parkway. There also are smaller outlets on Fort Benning and inside of Target on Bradley Park Drive.

The company opened a net five new stores in the second quarter of 2021, according to its most recent earnings release. That’s a 3% year-over-year unit growth, which brings the total to 32,943 stores globally. The company posted net revenues of over $6 billion in Q2.

“We have positioned Starbucks for the inevitable great human reconnection that we see unfolding in the U.S. and will propagate in every market around the world, where people once again connect with others face-to-face to heal, to belong, to reflect, to share and to celebrate,” Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Starbucks, said in the report.