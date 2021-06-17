Business

Here’s a list of 25 Columbus businesses in LGBTQ-friendly ‘We Serve All’ program

Over 20 Columbus businesses, ranging from tattoo shops to restaurants to law firms, are part of Colgay Pride’s “We Serve All” initiative to highlight LGBTQ-friendly establishments.

Colgay Pride started We Serve All Establishments in 2013 to help people identify LGBTQ-friendly businesses. The distinction is marked by a sticker on the business’s front door or window.

Cost for the sticker is $10 or sponsorship/vendor at the annual Columbus LGBT Pride Festival.

Here’s a list of We Serve All Establishments in Columbus:

This list will be updated as more businesses are added.

How businesses can join

Businesses wanting to become a We Serve All Establishment can email Colgay Pride Director Jeremy Hobbs at jeremy@betterwayfoundation.com, according to We Serve All Establishments USA’s Facebook. In the subject line, write “we serve all.”

Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer reporter Joshua Mixon covers business and local development. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and owner of the coolest dog, Finn. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
