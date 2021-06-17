Here’s a list of 25 Columbus businesses in LGBTQ-friendly ‘We Serve All’ program

Over 20 Columbus businesses, ranging from tattoo shops to restaurants to law firms, are part of Colgay Pride’s “We Serve All” initiative to highlight LGBTQ-friendly establishments.

Colgay Pride started We Serve All Establishments in 2013 to help people identify LGBTQ-friendly businesses. The distinction is marked by a sticker on the business’s front door or window.

Cost for the sticker is $10 or sponsorship/vendor at the annual Columbus LGBT Pride Festival.

Here’s a list of We Serve All Establishments in Columbus:

This list will be updated as more businesses are added.

Beejou Craft Kombucha at 1204 1st Ave.

The Sydney Brand (Sydney’s on First) at 1214 1st Ave.

Vapor Craft 6100 Veterans Pkwy. No. 1

Flawless Aesthetics 6100 Veterans Pkwy. No. 2

Plucked Up Chicken at 1208 1st Ave.

Allen’s TV Sales & Service at 5251 Buena Vista Rd.

13th Street Tattoo at 1141 13th St.

Crown Trophy at 4617 Armour Rd.

Brow’s & Beauty Message and More at 5210 Armour Rd.

Vicinity Tours of Columbus (online)

The Cell Plug at 3551 Macon Rd.

Light & Co. Salon at 1416 33rd St.

Crazy Cecil’s Package Store at 3217 River Rd.





Legends Bar at 5762 Milgen Rd.

Capparelle’s Insurance at 3902 Hamilton Rd.





Gary Bruce Attorney at Law at 912 2nd Ave.

Jaime Williams - Bickerstaff Real Estate at 103 12th St.

R.A.M. Fit Too at 3743 Macon Rd.

River Flow Yoga and Wellness at 1 18th St.

Natural Choice Birth and Breastfeeding at 1329 Wynnton Rd.

Liberation Coaching and Consultant at 1170 Brown Ave.

Finds and Cosigns at 2525 Auburn Ave.

Gina’s Junk Thrift and Antique Shop at 6020 Buena Vista Rd.

Columbus Times at 2230 Buena Vista Rd.

Hudson’s at Main Street at 6298 Veterans Pkwy.

How businesses can join

Businesses wanting to become a We Serve All Establishment can email Colgay Pride Director Jeremy Hobbs at jeremy@betterwayfoundation.com, according to We Serve All Establishments USA’s Facebook. In the subject line, write “we serve all.”