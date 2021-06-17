Business
Here’s a list of 25 Columbus businesses in LGBTQ-friendly ‘We Serve All’ program
Over 20 Columbus businesses, ranging from tattoo shops to restaurants to law firms, are part of Colgay Pride’s “We Serve All” initiative to highlight LGBTQ-friendly establishments.
Colgay Pride started We Serve All Establishments in 2013 to help people identify LGBTQ-friendly businesses. The distinction is marked by a sticker on the business’s front door or window.
Cost for the sticker is $10 or sponsorship/vendor at the annual Columbus LGBT Pride Festival.
Here’s a list of We Serve All Establishments in Columbus:
This list will be updated as more businesses are added.
- Beejou Craft Kombucha at 1204 1st Ave.
- The Sydney Brand (Sydney’s on First) at 1214 1st Ave.
- Vapor Craft 6100 Veterans Pkwy. No. 1
- Flawless Aesthetics 6100 Veterans Pkwy. No. 2
- Plucked Up Chicken at 1208 1st Ave.
- Allen’s TV Sales & Service at 5251 Buena Vista Rd.
- 13th Street Tattoo at 1141 13th St.
- Crown Trophy at 4617 Armour Rd.
- Brow’s & Beauty Message and More at 5210 Armour Rd.
- Vicinity Tours of Columbus (online)
- The Cell Plug at 3551 Macon Rd.
- Light & Co. Salon at 1416 33rd St.
- Crazy Cecil’s Package Store at 3217 River Rd.
- Legends Bar at 5762 Milgen Rd.
- Capparelle’s Insurance at 3902 Hamilton Rd.
- Gary Bruce Attorney at Law at 912 2nd Ave.
- Jaime Williams - Bickerstaff Real Estate at 103 12th St.
- R.A.M. Fit Too at 3743 Macon Rd.
- River Flow Yoga and Wellness at 1 18th St.
- Natural Choice Birth and Breastfeeding at 1329 Wynnton Rd.
- Liberation Coaching and Consultant at 1170 Brown Ave.
- Finds and Cosigns at 2525 Auburn Ave.
- Gina’s Junk Thrift and Antique Shop at 6020 Buena Vista Rd.
- Columbus Times at 2230 Buena Vista Rd.
- Hudson’s at Main Street at 6298 Veterans Pkwy.
How businesses can join
Businesses wanting to become a We Serve All Establishment can email Colgay Pride Director Jeremy Hobbs at jeremy@betterwayfoundation.com, according to We Serve All Establishments USA’s Facebook. In the subject line, write “we serve all.”
