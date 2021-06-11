North Columbus muffin, bagel shop closes its doors

The quick breakfast and lunch spot My Favorite Muffin, 6517 Kitten Lake Dr., is no longer operating. It’s one of two BAB Systems Inc. stores to close since late February 2020, according to the corporation’s Q1 2021 report. jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

The quick breakfast and lunch spot at 6517 Kitten Lake Drive, no longer is operating. It’s one of two Big Apple Bagels (BAB) Systems Inc. stores to close since late February 2020, according to the corporation’s Q1 2021 report.

A handwritten sign on the shop’s front entrance reads “Closed business (sorry).”

The phone number for the Midland shop has been disconnected, its location removed from My Favorite Muffin’s corporate website, and the store’s Facebook page has been taken down.

The restaurant was known for its muffins, bagels and sandwiches.

The chain’s Columbus location opened in 2013, as part of a bevy of businesses that set up operations in Lakeside Village at Beaver Run, a Woodruff Co. development. Others included Moe’s Southwest Grill, Subway and Chicken Salad Chick.

Lakeside Village at Beaver Run, which fronts the 263-unit Lakeside Village Apartments, is located near upcoming development Midland Commons, 7801 Flat Rock Rd., off the bustling J.R. Allen Parkway.

Big Apple Bagels did not return a phone call seeking comment before publication.