Company drops plan for $2.3 billion methanol plant in WA

A company has notified authorities that it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington.

Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, effectively ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks.

The company proposed to take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would pump out too much pollution.

Port of Kalama officials blamed the state’s “regulatory and political environment” for ending the project.

The plant would have employed about 200 people, according to the company.

An environmental review found that the project would boost the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere, but not as much as if the methanol were made elsewhere.