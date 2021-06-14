Decades-old Alabama chicken finger chain opens Columbus location

Guthrie’s at 3527 Macon Road celebrated its grand opening Monday. The restaurant serves a simple menu that includes chicken fingers, fries, texas toast and its signature dipping sauce. Chad Cohen/Guthrie's

A decades-old chicken finger chain has opened a location in Columbus.

Guthrie’s at 3527 Macon Road celebrated its grand opening Monday. The restaurant serves a simple menu that includes chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast and its signature dipping sauce.

“Especially this year, in light of everything we’ve gone through as a community, we’re particularly excited to offer local Columbus residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the fun and deliciousness that Guthrie’s offers,” Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising Inc., said in a news release.

As part of its grand opening, Guthrie’s is offering the first 500 customers that purchase a Guthrie’s Box a gift card redeemable for another Guthrie’s Box during a future visit.

The new location is operating out of the former Taco Bell building in midtown. The restaurant will be open Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Columbus’ location is the newest of over a dozen new restaurants planned for 2021, according to the release. Founded in 1965 in Auburn, the chain operates in over 40 locations across six states.

“While our menu hasn’t changed, we’re still evolving as a restaurant brand,” Guthrie said. “We’re excited to introduce our newest restaurant format to Columbus and the surrounding communities. We know they’re going to love the freshness and speed of service that families and friends have come to enjoy for generations.”