Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $130.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

Commercial Metals shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 59% in the last 12 months.