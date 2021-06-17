Electric vehicle company picks Oklahoma for assembly plant

Los Angeles-based electric vehicle company Canoo announced Thursday it has selected Pryor, Oklahoma, for its U.S. manufacturing facility, which is expected to employ 2,000 people.

The company plans to build its factory on a 400-acre campus at the MidAmerica Industrial Park near Tulsa. It will include a paint and body shop, along with a general assembly plant, and is targeted to open in 2023.

“Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Canoo and Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come.”

Aquila cited Oklahoma's strategic location and business-friendly policies as reasons Oklahoma was selected.

Tulsa was in the running last year for a Tesla electric vehicle manufacturing facility that ultimately went to Austin, Texas.