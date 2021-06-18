Coherent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Coherent Inc. (COHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $158.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.49. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to $1.42 per share.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific uses posted revenue of $374 million in the period.

Coherent shares have increased 76% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 81% in the last 12 months.