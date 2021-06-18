Business
GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.
The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.
GoHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion.
GoHealth shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year.
