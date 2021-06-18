NV5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $153.1 million in the period.

NV5 shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 84% in the last 12 months.