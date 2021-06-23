5 Black officers accuse UW police department of racism

Five Black officers with the University of Washington Police Department have filed claims for $8 million in damages, saying they've been routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors.

Some officers said they also were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race, KOMO-TV reported. The claims for damages are the first step toward a lawsuit. The university has 60 days to respond.

In the claim, Officer Karinn Young said “a banana was put in front of my locker with a note reading, ‘Here’s your lunch, you (asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) monkey.‘”

Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as ”‘(his) own negro’ on a call and later laughed at me when I confronted him about it.”

The officers said Chief John Vinson, who is Black, was repeatedly criticized by white officers for hiring too many Blacks.

“White officers called Chief Vinson the n-word on several occasions,” said Officer Russell Ellis. Vinson was later reassigned to an administrative position at the university.

UW spokesperson Victor Balta said they were stunned by the allegations but said they have no record of complaints being filed making these claims.

“Any one of the incidents described here would prompt an immediate investigation and appropriate disciplinary action based on the investigation’s findings,” Balta said.