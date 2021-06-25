Columbus’ only cat cafe to close its doors. ‘We were not prepared to deal with COVID’

Columbus’ first and only cat cafe will close its doors this summer, citing difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alley Cat Cafe, 5592 Whitesville Road, will close July 18, according to a Facebook announcement by the cafe.

“When we opened the café it was with the best of intentions,” the post reads. “We saw a need in the community, we had an insane love of cats, coffee and friendship. As with many other small business owners, we were not prepared to deal with COVID as our small business was in its infancy.”

The cafe will remain open for visits and adoptions before its closing, according to the post.

Supporters left comments on Facebook of disbelief and sadness to see Alley Cat go, with some asking about potential fundraisers and other ways to keep the business open. The Alley Cat account stated the decision to close would not change.

“So sad to see this! We loved Alley Cat when we were stationed at Fort Benning. We adopted our Joey from there. I hope the community can come together and save it,” said one customer.

Cats featured at Alley Cat are rescue animals from Pat’s Rescue Cats out of Phenix City. The shop keeps around 10 cats at a time and serves Black Rifle Coffee.

Those wishing to adopt one of the cats must fill out standard adoption forms and questionnaires. Admission is $12 per person (children 10 and under $7) and reservations are strongly encouraged.

The cafe does not allow individuals to take home cats on the same day, so as to properly vet each applicant.

“We appreciate the love and support and the offers of kindness,” a post by the cafe reads. “This is exactly why we created the café. Our community (you) are the most amazing group of people ever. It has been a pleasure spending time with you the past almost two years!”