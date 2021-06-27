How first American in space brought a newspaper to the moon

When the 363-foot Saturn V rocket ignited its five engines to send the crew of Apollo 14 — including America’s first man in space, Alan Shepard — on their lunar mission, something rather unusual was on board.

TODAY, founded by Al Neuharth just five years earlier, was going to the moon.

“It was a big deal but shoot, this was TODAY newspaper, we can do anything,” recalled David Baker, whose father, Buddy Baker, was TODAY’s community service director and arranged the paper’s out-of-this-world trip.

The plot appears to have been hatched over cocktails and jazz in the presence of legendary drummer Buddy Rich at Lee Caron’s Carnival Club in Cocoa Beach.

A photo captures Baker, wearing a sport coat and striped tie with a pen sticking out of his chest pocket, shaking hands with Shepard, more casual in a polo shirt. Rich, grinning like he knows a secret, stands alongside them. On the wall behind the three men, giving a clue to the location: framed photos of clowns.

“Thanks for the photo of Buddy Rich,” Shepard tells Baker in a handwritten letter on personal stationery dated Aug. 2, 1970.

Then Shepard gets right to the point, noting that he hasn’t yet “finalized the ‘goodies’ to the moon and will consider your suggestion.” Each astronaut was allowed a personal allowance of items to carry with them.

“It would seem the ‘local’ paper should be a strong contender, however,” Shepard added, asking Baker to send the microfilm along just in case. He’d add it to the list “if at all possible,” Shepard wrote, underlining all four words.

Confirmation came Dec. 15, 1970: A more formal letter addressed to Baker from Shepard, typed on letterhead from NASA’s Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, gave the endeavor the green light.

“I reaffirm that I intend to take the total films of TODAY with me on Apollo 14. I hope that you will be able to publicize this after the flight since so many of your readers are directly responsible for its success,” Shepard wrote, underlining the word “after.”

“It was the pinnacle of his career,” Baker’s other son, Bill, recalled recently, of his father’s coup.

Baker drew the praise of Neuharth, who would start USA TODAY in 1982 and run the Gannett Company.

Neuharth, in his book “Confessions of an S.O.B.”, said he’d dreamed up the idea of bringing TODAY to the moon as soon as Neil Armstrong made his “one giant leap for mankind” onto the lunar surface. TODAY belonged there. It was a paper conceived to be a trailblazer: big photos, short and snappy stories, a fresh look rather than the old standard newspaper columns crammed tightly together.

But Neuharth kept being told no. He went to James Webb, former head of NASA, a Gannett director at the time and a good friend. But the idea got a laugh, and Neuharth wrote he was told: “No commercial products allowed.”

So Neuharth took his ask straight to the top: President Lyndon B. Johnson, whom he’d hosted for a community breakfast when the president toured the Cape.

But again, no.

Undeterred, Neuharth said he turned to Baker and told him to find a way.

After all, it was Baker’s job as the man in charge of newspaper promotion.

It turns out Baker was the perfect choice. Those who worked with Baker recalled that he had a way about him. He was a risk taker and won you over.

It also helped that Baker was plugged into the Space Coast community. He’d previously penned a column: Brevard After Dark. He knew all the hot spots, and was a regular at the Carnival Club and a friend of the club’s owner, Lee Caron. If Baker wanted an introduction to Shepard, he’d be just the person to get one.

Baker was known for his infectious staccato laugh, his encyclopedic knowledge of plays and movies and his zest for life — just the kind of guy to persuade an American hero to do something the president of the United States had, according to Neuharth, called impossible.

“Do me a favor and make me a big shot with my boss,” Baker asked Shepard, according to Neuharth.

Shepard obliged.

But it was Shepard’s wish that TODAY’s trip remain secret until he and his crew returned. Shepard was also bringing along with him The Christian Science Monitor and, reportedly, a Houston paper.

At 4:03 p.m. Jan. 31, 1971, after a 40-minute delay due to a band of rain clouds, the Saturn V lifted off from launch pad 39A, carrying Shepard, Command Module Pilot Stuart Roosa, Lunar Module Pilot Edgar Mitchell and a film copy of TODAY’s special 24-page section, “Man’s Odyssey to the Moon.”

It was an edition — billed as “A Space Age History” — jam-packed with stories and photos about the Apollo program and moon landing.

The trip to the moon wasn’t uneventful. The crew struggled to get the lunar module to dock with the command module, a nail-biting problem that might have loomed even larger considering Apollo 13’s abandoned moon landing was fresh on everyone’s mind.

If the problem couldn’t be fixed, another moon landing would be in jeopardy.

But the sixth docking attempt worked, and now the crew were on their way to the moon.

The moment Buddy Baker had been waiting for came early in the morning Feb. 5, 1971, when Shepard and Mitchell landed in the Frau Mauro highlands on the lunar surface.

“When the Antares touched down on the moon Friday morning, if you heard a faint noise, it was the ‘Ya-Hoo!’ I shouted in the TODAY newsroom,” Baker later wrote Shepard. “All of the editors cheered, but none so loudly as me.”

“The honor you bestowed upon this newspaper by making it first on the moon is one that I shall never forget; it will remain the personal highlight of my journalism career just as the mission highlights your own.”

Neuharth called Baker’s coup (Neuharth’s word for it): “The biggest single promotional stunt Gannett has ever pulled.”

Baker won the top promotion award from the nation’s largest newspaper trade publication, Editor & Publisher.

TODAY ran a Page 1A story headlined “TODAY First on Moon,” informing their readers. They also ran some promotional advertisements, and TODAY made an 8x11-sized reprint of that special edition available for purchase by readers. Bill Baker remembered that the paper had a little fun, too, adding a newspaper delivery box to a graphic they’d produced of two astronauts with the American flag on the moon (although that appears to have been only displayed for in-house parties).

But the story of TODAY on the moon doesn’t end there.

Baker had expected Shepard to leave the newspaper film on the moon. As David Baker put it, Shepard would have become “the first space age paper boy.”

At least that was the idea.

But Shepard brought the film back with him; that was common at the time, a trip by anything to and from the moon added value and perhaps that’s what Shepard was thinking.

On March 22,1971, a package from Manned Spacecraft Center arrived at the TODAY office in Cocoa. Inside: a little brown tube carrying microfilm of the TODAY edition that, Shepard confirmed in a letter, “went with Antares to the lunar surface.”

Baker was gifted the second frame from the film — page 2 — an honor that he preserved, and his sons continue to cherish.

It seems only fitting.

At the time, a newsman’s life was one of incredibly long hours and much time away from family; the job demanded it. Baker’s sons recalled their dad sleeping when they woke for school and still “putting the paper to bed” long after they climbed into bed themselves. Baker even set up an Associated Press teletype at home so he would never miss a news story.

“During the ’60s and the ’70s, many kids in Brevard essentially sacrificed their dads to the space program because of the long hours and although our dad did not work at the Cape, we too basically gave our father to the space program because of the hours at the newspaper,” David said.

Both sons wove journalism into their own lives. David Baker, now 62, started one of the first trade magazines on the web although he acknowledges “I’m afraid I’ll never be able to top my dad’s having put a newspaper on the moon.” Bill Baker, 61, became a successful graphic artist at several Gannett newspapers including the then-new USA TODAY, where he helped to mold its signature infographics (space aficionados also might recognize him as the artist behind FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Shuttle Scrapbook, still an eBay collector’s item).

Buddy Baker’s successful career with Gannett continued as he went on to the Pensacola newsroom. Four years later, in 1978, Neuharth asked Baker to come back to Brevard, where Baker led the newspaper’s evolution into FLORIDA TODAY. Baker later would lead Gannett papers in Shreveport, Louisiana and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He died of lung cancer on Father’s Day 1991, just a few weeks after turning 55.

“Buddy was one of a kind,” John Curley, then-head of Gannett, said of Baker in an obituary published by the Associated Press.

And in what might be the most fitting eulogy ever, Curley added: “Wherever he worked, he took the newspaper to new heights.”