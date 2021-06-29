Veri Best Donuts announces opening date for new downtown Columbus shop

Veri Best Donuts will open July 1, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant. The shop originally opened in 1954 and closed in 2016. Veri Best Donuts Facebook Page

A Columbus doughnut shop that closed its doors in 2016 is reopening on Broadway this week in downtown Columbus.

Veri Best Donuts will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 1, according to a Facebook post by the business. The shop originally opened in 1954 and closed in 2016.

The new location is at 1115 Broadway, next to Crowne Hookah Restaurant & Lounge.

The doughnut shop was a staple of morning breakfasts for residents through the years, with some of its fans calling it the best tasting treats in the city. It was previously located at 4231 Macon Road, in Fountain Park shopping center, across from the spot where it had operated for years as Veri Best Donut Co.

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to the shop for comment. This story will be updated when more information is available.