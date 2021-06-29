Business

Logistics firm to hire 100 employees for Alabama project

The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ala.

An auto supply industry project is expected to bring dozens of jobs to Athens, Alabama.

Michigan-based KC Logistics plans to hire 100 employees, news outlets reported.

The Athens City Council this week approved selling 12.65 acres (26 hectares) to the company for $250,000.

KC Logistics will transport seats from auto supplier TBAKI to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the news site reported.

Limestone County Economic Development Association President and CEO Bethany Shockney said the company plans to announce more details later.

