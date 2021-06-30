Business

Looking for a job? How to find open positions, employment agencies in Columbus area

Georgia’s federal coronavirus benefits have come to an end and although unemployment rates in the Columbus area dropped in May, many residents may still be on the job hunt.

As the benefit cutoff window approached, local Spherion employment agency franchise owner Michael Chalmers said he saw a slight uptick in the number of people looking for job placement.

“There’s a lot of things out there that are competing,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer. “There are a lot of jobs available. A lot of employers that have jobs available have increased wages and (done) different things to try to attract people.”

The unemployment rate in the Columbus metro area — which includes Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion and Muscogee counties in Georgia and Russell County in Alabama — was at 4.2% in May, down from 9.4% the same time last year, according to Georgia Department of Labor data. But the city of Columbus saw its labor force drop by 787 people, ending May with 122,067.

If you’re looking for a job in Columbus, here are a few sources to check out:

Job boards and websites

Employment agencies

Want more personalized help? Employment agencies match potential employees with employers. Some offer placement in specialized services, so research the company before applying.

There are several with offices in the Columbus area:

Spherion primarily matches potential employees with call centers, customer service and manufacturing logistics. Most of the company’s jobs are temporary with the opportunity to become full-time.

Chalmers, the local franchise owner, said it’s important for employees to be on time and commit. Applicants should communicate with companies if they receive a better job offer elsewhere. You don’t want to ruin that relationship, he said.

“I don’t think we could have ever thought that once the unemployment went away ... everything would be back to normal,” he said. “It’s going to take some time.”

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
