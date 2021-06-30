Former Shrimp Basket building will become ‘a big city-style restaurant’ in Columbus

Mizu Ramen by Wasabi is expected to open within the next three weeks in Columbus, Ga. It’s located in the former Shrimp Basket building at 6073 Veterans Pkwy. jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

The space that formerly housed the Shrimp Basket has a new tenant.

Mizu Ramen by Wasabi, a ramen noodle bar, is expected to open within the next three weeks, co-owner Roman Cottle told the Ledger-Enquirer Wednesday. The restaurant is located at 6073 Veterans Parkway, across from The Hangout.

“We think it’ll be a good spot for us,” Cottle said. “And our concept is not really in Columbus, so we’re trying to bring a little bit different style of food to Columbus.”

Cottle said the business is a partnership with existing sushi and Thai restaurant Wasabi, which has two locations in Columbus: 1639 Bradley Park Dr. and 5413 Whittlesey Blvd. But the food will feature a different concept.

Mizu Ramen will serve Japanese ramen, including noodles and poke bowls. It’ll have an open kitchen, where customers can watch as staff prepares the food.

Visitors will be able to customize their own bowls, and select from a range of toppings, broths and meats.

“Columbus doesn’t really have anything like it,” Cottle said. “ ... It’s going to be more of a big city-style restaurant coming to Columbus.”

The Shrimp Basket opened in March 2017 in a newly constructed building on Veterans Parkway. It was the only Georgia location. Before its Columbus opening, seafood connoisseurs had to travel to Auburn, Alabama, to sample the seafood chain. It closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.