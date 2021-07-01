East Alabama ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down from fireworks job due to health issues

A longtime face in the east Alabama fireworks scene has stepped down from her position.

Wanda Lamb, former manager of Fireworks Outlet at 4360 Highway 431 South in Seale, has stepped down from her position for health reasons, she told the Ledger-Enquirer. She’s known as the “Bang Bang Lady,” a persona seen on the store’s billboards, website and social media pages.

“I loved meeting my customers,” Lamb said Thursday. “I loved helping the customers choose their fireworks. It’s hard, because this is the first year I’ve not worked.”

Lamb said she stepped down after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She also developed pneumonia in September 2020, and was hospitalized for five days.

Lamb now uses oxygen 24/7, and her doctors have advised her not to work, she said.

Mary Williams Baker, a longtime friend of Lamb’s known as the “Boom Boom Lady,” has taken over as manager. The two have known each other since they were kids, Lamb said.

“The Bang Bang & Boom Boom Ladies knew each other for many years before becoming the manager and assistant manager of Fireworks Outlet,” a Facebook post from the store reads. “The bang bang lady dedicated 26 years of hard work to fireworks Outlet as the manager and her trusty sidekick the Boom Boom lady dedicated 21 years as her assistant manager. ... We will miss (Lamb) here at Fireworks Outlet!”

Baker visits Lamb every day, Wanda said. She commended Baker for doing a “fantastic job” in her new position.

“We were a team,” Lamb said. “Boom Boom and Bang Bang, we were a team.”

Lamb said she’ll miss her customers more than anything. They “became part of my family,” she said. Some would greet her with a hug when they stopped by to purchase their fireworks.

“I miss my customers that have been there for 25 years,” Lamb said. “That supported me for 25 years. I’ve been there since the store opened up, and I’ve really enjoyed helping the customers, meeting new people, that was just the biggest thing.”