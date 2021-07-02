‘Long vacated space’ in midtown Columbus will be home to a Burlington Coat Factory

Burlington Coat Factory is set to expand to a second Columbus location, according to a Facebook post from MidTown Columbus. MidTown Columbus

Burlington Coat Factory is set to expand its presence in Columbus by opening a second store in the midtown area.

Midtown Inc. announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday. The store is expected to open in early 2022.

“More good news for MidTown! The long vacated space at Cross Country Plaza, previously belonging to Office Max, has been leased,” the post reads.

The shopping center, located at 3201 Macon Road, currently houses a Publix, TJ Maxx and Foot Locker, among other businesses.

When contacted Friday afternoon, a store associate at the Burlington on Airport Thruway told the Ledger-Enquirer that the current location has no plans to close.

