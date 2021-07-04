Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Missouri mall

Police arrested a suspect Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting a day earlier at a Missouri mall.

Malachi Maclin, 20, of Florissant was fatally shot inside Champs Sports, an athletic footwear retailer located on the first floor of West County Center in Des Peres, Missouri the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Authorities described the shooting as an isolated incident involving two people.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Saturday after an altercation between two people inside a store during which shots were fired, Des Peres police said. Maclin was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The mall was closed early on Saturday following the shooting. Police evacuated some shoppers and employees, while others were on lockdown inside. At about 9 p.m. police said there was no further threat to the public.

This was the second time this year that shots have been fired inside the mall. In April, a gunman fired a shot at the floor during an argument between two groups of people.