Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspections? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during June 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at 2151 Fort Benning Road.

Firehouse Subs at 6563 Gateway Road.

Build Yo Poke at 6550 Whittlesey Road.

Red Lobster at 1425 13th St.

IHOP at 2111 Airport Thruway

The Ice Cream Girl & Co. at 3718 2nd Ave.

Camileaux’s Low Country Boil and Wings at 7042 Moon Road.

Friend’s Wing Town at 1627 South Lumpkin Road.

Chester’s Cafe at 100 10th St.

Chick-Fil-A at 2421 Wynnton Road.

Ice Queen at 6550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Willy’s Wings at 4405 Armour Road.

The Hooch at 1039 Broadway

Sydney’s on First at 1214 1st Ave.

Zombie Pig BBQ (Golden Park) at 6201 Veterans Parkway

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 1635 Whittlesey Road.

Guthrie’s at 3527 Macon Road.

Burger King at 1218 Veterans Parkway

Zeb’s Seafood & Chicken at 5120 Warm Springs Road.

Shark’s Fish and Chicken at 3807 Victory Drive.

Fountain City Coffee at 1007 Broadway

Other scores

Clearview BBQ at 4222 River Road received a score of 70 on June 30. The inspector, Elizabeth Hays-Morrison, observed an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and flies in the main kitchen.

An employee reached into a jar with their bare hands and grabbed a pickle, according to the inspection report. Food employees are not to contact exposed, ready-to-eat food with bare hands and should use utensils such as gloves or tongs to handle, according to the report.

Flies were observed in the main kitchen and front food service area, the report states. This must be corrected within 10 business days, Hays-Morrison wrote in the report.

Other violations included corn on the cob sitting directly next to a container of raw ribs in the reach-in cooler, and walk-in cooler temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Wing Place at 3401 Veterans Parkway received a score of 70 on June 25. The inspector, Hays-Morrison, observed inadequate handwashing and improper food storage.

The handwashing sink in the main kitchen lacked soap, the report states. Each handwashing sink must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid or bar soap, Hays-Morrison noted. This was corrected during the inspection.

The inspector also observed french fries stored directly next to boxes of raw chicken in the walk-in cooler, and ready-to-eat celery stored directly on top of a bag of raw tilapia in the reach-in cooler.

Hays-Morrison also observed several boxes of raw wings and raw chicken strips in the walk-in cooler stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other violations included “several food employees” cooking without wearing proper hair restraints (hair nets), according to the report.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.