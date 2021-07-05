$110M available for transit projects outside of Chicago

The Illinois Department of Transportation is accepting applications for projects to improve public transit systems outside of Chicago.

IDOT said last week that the Rebuild Illinois capital construction program will pay for this round of projects totaling $110 million. Projects must expand and upgrade service, increase options and improve quality of life.

Applications for the transit capital grant program are due Aug. 31.

A total of $355 million is targeted for competitive construction grants for transit programs outside Chicago. Thus far, the program has renovated bus stations and passenger information kiosks for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and built a new transportation center in downtown Bloomington. Jacksonville received a facility to serve as headquarters, for training and dispatch.

IDOT maintains “Public Transportation Providers” information online. Eligible recipients will be invited to a July 14 webinar to address specific questions and review the application process.