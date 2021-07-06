Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 36.25 cents at $6.1275 a bushel; July corn was off 42.25 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; Sep oats lost 23 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 63.75 cents at $13.8425 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1.55 cents at $1.2167 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.38 cents at $1.5925 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.03 cents at $1.0875 a pound.

  Comments  

