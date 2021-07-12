Voxx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $137.1 million in the period.

Voxx shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.39, more than doubling in the last 12 months.