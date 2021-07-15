Sip coffee and shop thrifty at this upcoming midtown Columbus business

A new thrift store with a twist is opening in the midtown area of Columbus.

The King of Kings Korner at 2213 Wynnton Road hosts a grand opening 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from Integrity Alliance Ministries, its owner. The event includes live entertainment and a food truck.

The shop is owned and operated by Integrity Alliance Ministries, a non-denominational, Uganda-based ministry..

“... we are joining Grace Awakening House of Prayer and Midtown, Inc. in the revitalization of the Midtown area of Columbus, Ga. by providing a nurturing place of refuge and economical shopping opportunities,” the release reads. “We also want to create a safe environment for relaxing or taking a load off, by having an area for you to sit and read, have a cold drink or cup of coffee, and browse and shop our resale area.”

Items such as new or gently used clean-and-serviceable clothes, toys, appliances, wall hangings, books and tools are listed as acceptable donations.

The shop is in the space that formerly housed Continental Pet Salon. IAM International worked with WR2 Architectural to implement a design “so that their thrift shop enhances the very visible side” of the Forest Avenue and Wynnton Road intersection, according to a Midtown Inc. post.

Overflow parking for the shop is in the rear of The Wynnton Building at 2210 Wynnton Road.

“We love what they’re done with the place!” a post by Midtown Columbus Inc. reads. “They’ve totally raised the bar with this enhancement on the corner of Wynnton Road and Forest Avenue.”