Synovus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $186.2 million.

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $519.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $488.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.2 million.

Synovus shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.